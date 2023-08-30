Niagara's first four speed cameras ready to start taking pictures and issuing fines next week

Niagara's speed cameras near schools will start taking pictures and fines will be issued just in time for back-to-school.

The Region, the City of St. Catharines and the Niagara Catholic District School Board hosted an event earlier today to mark the launch of its Automated Speed Enforcement Program at St. Ann Catholic Elementary School.

The purpose of the cameras is to slow down traffic and making roads in the region safer.

The heightened awareness of vehicle speeds through Community Safety Zones comes at an especially important time as students begin to walk, bike and otherwise make their way to school.

The program will operate on a schedule with four cameras rotating throughout 13 of the Region’s Community Safety Zones.

The first four are located in Niagara Falls near West Lane Secondary School, in St. Catharines near St. Ann Catholic Elementary School, in Welland near Alexander Kuska and in West Lincoln near John Calvin School.

The four areas will be actively monitoring speeds and issuing tickets from September through December 2023, after which time the cameras will be rotated to four new areas within the Community Safety Zones.