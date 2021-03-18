Niagara's first mass vaccination clinic opens today
Niagara's first mass vaccination clinic opens in Niagara Falls today.
People with appointments will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot at the MacBain Centre.
People are asked to arrive 5 minutes before their scheduled appointment time and bring their booking confirmation number or booking code, their green health card or other government-issued photo ID, and a mask.
Once the shot has been administered, residents will be asked to sit for 15 minutes in a waiting area and will then receive proof of vaccination to take home.
Niagara transit operators are providing free rides to and from vaccination appointments.
Just show the driver a vaccination appointment confirmation on the way there and proof of vaccination on the way home.
NRT OnDemand is also part of the free transit offer.
Do you have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at one of our clinics? Here's what you need to know before your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, including when to arrive, what to bring, and what will happen at the clinic.— Niagara Region Public Health (@NRPublicHealth) March 17, 2021
➡️For more information, visit: https://t.co/MWatrU5itb pic.twitter.com/nM5XfbGQcs