Niagara's food and accommodation industries could lose $171.6 m in the next few months

The Niagara Workforce Planning Board reports local accommodation and food service employers expect to lose $171.6 million in revenue over the next three months.

Employers say if things continue the way they are for another six months, they could lose $342.7 million.

Adam Durrant from the Niagara Workforce Planning Board say there are 3,000 fewer Niagara residents working in those tourism-related industries, representing an overall 11.5 percent decrease.

“Numbers are an easy way for us to convey scope, but there is a human cost behind all those numbers. There are people whose livelihoods, employees and employers alike, who have been upended by this. So we want to make sure we’re maintaining an appropriate respect for the fact that yes, these are numbers, but these are people at the same time.”

The Niagara Workforce Planning Board says they will be offering more insight on the tourism sector when the Labour Force numbers are updated on May 8th and will investigating the impact of COVID-19 in other sectors as well in the coming weeks.