Niagara's food banks join forces to help 'alarming' number of residents in need of help

Ten food banks in Niagara are coming together to create 'Feed Niagara' to help the alarming number of people in need of help in the region.

While the situation in each Niagara municipality is a bit different, need across the region is up, consistent with trends across the province showing food bank usage is up over 40%.

The Hope Centre in Welland says the number of unique users has grown 54% since January of this year alone.

That number is 58% at West Lincoln Community Care.

Port Cares says that their growth means that they are currently serving 1 in every 8 residents in Port Colborne.

Our Great Holiday Food Drive is this Friday, and will benefit all Feed Niagara food banks.

Feed Ontario’s Executive Director Carolyn Stewart-Stockwell joined the local leaders from Niagara member food banks in St. Catharines today to discuss key findings from the provincial association’s 2022 Hunger Report.

“Feed Niagara is an excellent example of the partnership and collaborative approach that reinforces our network’s united purpose of providing safe and nutritious food to people in need and our advocacy work to address the underlying causes of food insecurity in our province.”

The Feed Niagara coalition believe that one of the first steps in averting the potential depletion of resources for the food bank network is to get the message out about the extraordinary efforts that the individuals food bank members are making in meeting the growing need.

Here is a chart released at today's event.​