Niagara's garbage collection will be delayed for one day all week

Many services in Niagara have been cancelled today due to the storm.

Niagara Region has cancelled garbage collection for the day, saying your regularly scheduled collection day during this week will be delayed by one day.

So Monday's collection will take place tomorrow, Tuesday's will take place Wednesday and so on.

Public Health cancelled a mass immunization COVID-19 clinic in Niagara Falls, telling people with appointments to rebook.

Niagara Regional Transit and St. Catharines Transit will not be running until 1 p.m. at the earliest.

Schools are also cancelled across the region with students getting the day off.

If you have a medical appointment, it is best to call ahead as many clinics are staying closed.

To report a storm-related cancellation email newsroom@610cktb.com and keep an eye on our website for the latest weather, traffic and cancellation list.