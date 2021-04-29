Niagara's golf courses won't break COVID rules: Golf Ontario consultant

If Ontario wasn't under a stay-at-home order, golfers would be busy booking future tee times for the weekend right now.

The Ontario government closed golf courses in the latest order on April 17th.

Carrie Julie, a Golf Ontario consultant, who works at Sawmill tells CKTB's Tom McConnell she was shocked the government shutdown courses, given the nature of the sport. "Golf is safe."

There were meetings held this week with Ford government representatives, who told officials mobility is the issue.

Julie is hoping the government will change the order to allow courses to reopen.

She isn't worried that Niagara golf courses will defy the rules and re-open like one course in Tillsonburg.

"Opening despite regulations is not something the Niagara community deserves. We won't do it."

The latest stay at home measure continues until May 20th.

The National Golf Course Owners Association of Canada says there were 20 million rounds of golf played in Ontario in 2020 and the closure is "depriving Ontario citizens of some much-needed healthy recreation".