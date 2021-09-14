Niagara's Grape and Wine Festival kicks off this Friday with in-person concert in St. Catharines

In-person concerts will return to St. Catharines as Niagara's Grape and Wine Festival kicks off this Friday.

The 70th season of the festival will feature a new outdoor concert series and the return of the Discovery Pass.

Bands that will appear include The Caverners, Figure Four, and Jonesy, who will play at the back of the Performing Arts Centre in downtown St. Catharines.

General admission tickets, which are $100 (plus taxes and fees), include lawn seating on a pod space for up to four people as well as four glasses of VQA Niagara wine.

VIP tickets, which are $150 (plus taxes and fees), include a pod close to the front of the stage, a table and chairs and four glasses of VQA Niagara wine.

A Niagara VQA Wine Garden will open one hour before showtime with wine by the glass or bottle available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.