Niagara's Grape and Wine Festival returns in modified format this weekend

A modified version of Niagara's Grape and Wine Festival gets underway today.

The 70th season features an outdoor concert series and the return of the Discovery Pass.

The Caverners, Figure Four, and Jonesy will all take the stage behind the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

General admission concert tickets are $100 and include lawn seating on a pod space for up to four people and four glasses of VQA Niagara wine.

VIP tickets are $150 and include a pod close to the front of the stage, a table and chairs, and four glasses of VQA Niagara wine.

The Discovery Pass includes six wine and food pairings at the ticket holder's choice of 20 different wineries.

The events at Montebello Park and traditional parades will not be happening this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.