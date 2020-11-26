Niagara's Habitat for Humanity Restores now offering online shopping

Habitat for Humanity Niagara's Restores now offer online shopping.

Fonthill ReStore Manager Jodi Krah explains during the spring lockdown, officials noticed other stores were able to keep operating by offering online catalogues and curbside pickup. "Our ReStores are a social enterprise, where sales generated from purchases help fund home building projects for local families in need of a safe and affordable place to live so it was vital that we started up our online stores."

Since then, the Habitat For Humanity Stores have been working hard to implement the same kind of system.

Purchases made at the stores help fund Habitat for Humanity's work in Niagara.

The shops in Grimsby, St. Catharines, and Fonthill all have individual online stores up and running through Habitat for Humanity's website.