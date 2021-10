Niagara's kids will be in for a breezy, but not too cold Halloween night.

Trick-or-treaters can expect a partly cloudy evening, with winds picking up to 60 km/hr.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers, but not until late in the evening, or overnight.

The low will drop down to a pretty mild plus 7 degrees.

Weather Network

Here are some safety tips from Niagara Regional Police.