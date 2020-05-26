Niagara's heat warning continues

Air conditioners across the region may get a bit of a workout today as Niagara remains under a heat warning.

Environment Canada experts warn the first real heat event of the season will continue into tomorrow.

Daytime temperatures will reach the low thirties today and tomorrow but with the Humidex it will feel more like the mid- to upper-thirties.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, and never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle on hot days.