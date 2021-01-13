Niagara's home builders to continue work during Stay At Home order
Niagara's home builders will be able to continue their work under the new provincial State of Emergency and Stay at Home order.
While all non-essential construction has been restricted, Niagara Home Builder's Association Executive Officer Chuck McShane says previously approved home builds are not included in the changes.
McShane says workers within the industry have been working hard to adhere to all protocols and keep work sites safe.
"Out of 10,000 WSIB claims during COVID regarding COVID - as homebuilding is an essential service - out of the 10,000 claims, 93 of them came out of the homebuilding industry."
The Ontario government will be providing more clarification on the Stay At Home order later today.
Going through the new restrictions and stay at home orderOntario issues 2nd state of emergency, including stay-at-home order "requiring everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes" Tim talks with reporter Lucas Meyer
New restrictions affecting the construction industryTim talks to Chuck McShane, Executive Officer of the Niagara Home Builder's Association, discussing the new Provincial restrictions and how they will affect local construction.
