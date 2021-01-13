Niagara's home builders to continue work during Stay At Home order

Niagara's home builders will be able to continue their work under the new provincial State of Emergency and Stay at Home order.

While all non-essential construction has been restricted, Niagara Home Builder's Association Executive Officer Chuck McShane says previously approved home builds are not included in the changes.

McShane says workers within the industry have been working hard to adhere to all protocols and keep work sites safe.

"Out of 10,000 WSIB claims during COVID regarding COVID - as homebuilding is an essential service - out of the 10,000 claims, 93 of them came out of the homebuilding industry."

The Ontario government will be providing more clarification on the Stay At Home order later today.