Niagara's homeless count results are in showing 665 residents are without a home including 121 kids

The results of the annual Niagara Counts homelessness Point-in-Time (PiT) Count are in.

The report shows that on March 23, 2021, at least 665 people were experiencing homelessness in Niagara compared to 625 in 2018.

A total of 439 surveys were completed in the 2021 count. Of those 665 people, 121 were children aged 0-15 years, 76 were youth aged 16-24.

There has been a decrease in youth aged 16-24 experiencing homelessness, compared to 2018 (21.1 per cent)

More respondents were staying in unsheltered locations or responded “I don’t know” when asked where they were staying overnight in the 2021 count vs. 2018 (47 vs. 20)

Nearly 1 in 4 (22.6 per cent) of respondents identified as Indigenous or having Indigenous ancestry. This continues to remain vastly disproportionate to the 2.8% of Niagara’s overall population with Indigenous identity. People with Indigenous identity and/or ancestry are dramatically overrepresented in the homeless population across the country.

In 2021, 66.3 per cent of respondents had a high school education or greater, compared to 61.5 per cent in 2018.

In 2021, 24 per cent had experienced homelessness for the first time before 18 years of age compared to 36 per cent in 2018.

Over the past year, 42 per cent of respondents had been homeless six or more months.

The top five reasons given for most recent housing loss included:

1.Financial hardship – 22.8 per cent

2.Conflict with spouse/partner – 13.7 per cent

3.Landlord/tenant conflict – 12.8 per cent

4.Addiction or substance use – 11.6 per cent

5.Unsafe housing conditions – 10.3 per cent

High rent costs and low income are the biggest challenges that a large majority of respondents continue to face in 2021, and more than 60 per cent (compared to 53.9 percent in 2018) of people self-identified as having a mental health issue.

40.5 per cent (compared to 34.3 per cent in 2018) said they had a substance use issue.

Niagara Region says it will continue to work with Indigenous partners at the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and Niagara Regional Native Centre to host Indigenous magnet events later in the fall.

The final report, including the outcomes of the Indigenous magnet event, is planned to be released late fall 2021.