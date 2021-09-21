Niagara's incumbent candidates all re-elected
Nothing has changed in terms of Niagara's representation at the federal level.
The preliminary results from Elections Canada shows all the incumbent candidates in Niagara were able to hold onto their seats through the election.
That means Vance Badawey will return to the House of Commons for Niagara Centre, Tony Baldinelli got the nod in Niagara Falls, Dean Allison was re-elected in Niagara West, and Chris Bittle continues to represent St. Catharines.
Mail-in ballots are still being counted this morning.
Justin Trudeau will also continue as Prime Minister after being dealt a second minority government.
