Niagara's Indigenous residents 55+ will start getting COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday
More vaccinations are going out to Niagara residents including the Indigenous community.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre is hosting a vaccination clinic to serve top priority populations including local Indigenous people ages 55 and up.
1000 people have already signed up to receive the shot.
If you need more information you can call the centre at 905-871-8931, or public health at 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074, press 7.
“This clinic is an important collaboration between the FENFC and Niagara Region Public Health to ensure that the members of the vulnerable Indigenous community receive the COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible. By inoculating those at greatest risk of contracting and suffering serious effects of the virus, our communities become safer for everyone.”
