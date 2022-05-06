Niagara's Jobless Numbers align with National record low

Niagara's unemployment rate dropped a full percentage point to 5.2% in line with the National record low.

StatsCan says the national jobless rate edged down in April to another record low at 5.2% compared with the previous record low of 5.3 per cent set in March.

The drop in the rate came as the number of jobs in professional, scientific and technical services rose by 15,000 in April and the public administration category gained 17,000.

The number of people working in retail trade fell by 22,000 in April and those working in construction dropped by 21,000.

Statistics Canada says a number of signs point to an increasingly tight labour market in recent months including a drop in the number of part-time workers that would prefer full-time work.

Niagara has created 6,300 new jobs in the past month with over 37,000 new jobs being added in the Niagara Region in the past year.