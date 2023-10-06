Niagara's jobless rate down a tad in September but still higher than national average and Hamilton's

Niagara's jobless rate dropped a bit last month with new numbers being released today by Stats Canada.

The current unemployment rate in Niagara sits at 6.7 percent, that's compared to 6.9 percent in August.

It's still a whole percentage point higher than the Canadian average, and higher than Hamilton's, which sits at 5.5%.

Now across the country, 64,000 jobs were added in September as the jobless rate continued to hold steady at 5.5 per cent for a third month in a row.

The economy added more jobs than expected, but economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.

That's because the gains were driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work.