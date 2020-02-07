iHeartRadio
Niagara's jobless rate is up a bit

We went from an unemployment rate of 4.8 % in December of 2019, to 5.2 % in January of 2020.

Adam Durrant from the Niagara Workforce Planning Board says this is a common occurance in the region as part-time holiday jobs dissapear in the new year. 

Durrant says there are 3,400 fewer people in employment, with 2,600 of that being full-time employment. 

Nationally, Statistics Canada says the economy added 34,500 jobs in January as the unemployment rate ticked down a tenth of a percentage point to 5.5 per cent.

