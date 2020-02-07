Niagara's jobless rate is up a bit
Niagara's jobless rate is up a bit.
We went from an unemployment rate of 4.8 % in December of 2019, to 5.2 % in January of 2020.
Adam Durrant from the Niagara Workforce Planning Board says this is a common occurance in the region as part-time holiday jobs dissapear in the new year.
Durrant says there are 3,400 fewer people in employment, with 2,600 of that being full-time employment.
Nationally, Statistics Canada says the economy added 34,500 jobs in January as the unemployment rate ticked down a tenth of a percentage point to 5.5 per cent.
-
4PM FEB 7TH
Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story
Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake
-
3PM FEB 7TH
Happy John Williams Day!
Seniority vs. pick of the list
-
2PM FEB 7TH
Intro – Brian Lilley,
Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?
Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?