Niagara's jobless rate up, as national numbers remain steady

Jobless numbers for Niagara are out for last month, and the unemployment rate was up from an all-time historic low of 4.5%.

The unemployment rate in the region in July was 4.9%, which is still in line with the national average and below the provincial number.

9,700 jobs were lost in Niagara, but it was offset by a 2.4% reduction in the participation rate.

Year over year, Niagara has added 26,000 jobs, and the unemployment has been cut by 50% since July 2021.

Across Canada, employment was little changed in July, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9%.

Employment declined among older and core-aged women, while it was up among older men.

At the industry level, a decline in the services-producing sector was offset by an increase in the goods-producing sector.

A decrease in the number of employees working in the public sector was tempered by a gain among self-employed workers.

The average hourly wages of employees were up 5.2% (+$1.55 to $31.14) on a year-over-year basis in July, matching the pace of wage growth recorded in June.