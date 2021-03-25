Niagara's landfills and recycling depots expected to be busy during spring cleaning

Anyone planning on a little spring cleaning is asked to plan their trips to Niagara's landfills and recycling drop-off depots carefully.

To avoid long wait times residents are asked to avoid the busiest times, usually Saturdays, Mondays, or Tuesdays.

The facilities tend to be busy between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Residents may be turned away if they are still waiting in line when the landfill closes for the day.

Wait times are already increased due to ongoing COVID-19 safety measures.

Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary visits by utilizing curbside collection programs when possible such as the grey/blue bin collection and unlimited weekly Green Bin and leaf and yard waste programs.