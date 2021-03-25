Niagara's landfills and recycling depots expected to be busy during spring cleaning
Anyone planning on a little spring cleaning is asked to plan their trips to Niagara's landfills and recycling drop-off depots carefully.
To avoid long wait times residents are asked to avoid the busiest times, usually Saturdays, Mondays, or Tuesdays.
The facilities tend to be busy between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Residents may be turned away if they are still waiting in line when the landfill closes for the day.
Wait times are already increased due to ongoing COVID-19 safety measures.
Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary visits by utilizing curbside collection programs when possible such as the grey/blue bin collection and unlimited weekly Green Bin and leaf and yard waste programs.
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl Dockstader
-
view from the drive thru - Kim Janey. 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Bostonview from the drive thru - Kim Janey. 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Boston
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 25New Ontario Budget for 2021-22. Canadian Pacific buying Kansas City Southern railways for $25 billion. Federal Government budget announced for Monday, April 19, 2021 Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.