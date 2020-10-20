Niagara's Leadership Summit for Women begins today

This year's Niagara Leadership Summit for Women kicks off today.

The three day event hosted by the YWCA Niagara will be taking place virtually this year.

Participants can catch the sessions live or watch a recording at their convenience.

This year's keynote speaker is Trecia McLennon, the founder of Culturiousity.

Some of the events include a community leadership workshop, a seminar on political involvement, and a panel discussion on diversity and inclusion.

Tickets are available on niagaralsw.ca