Niagara's mass vaccine clinics will continue operating Easter weekend and throughout shutdown

Niagara Region Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue to operate during Ontario's four-week shutdown.

Public Health is hosting the first clinic in West Lincoln Community Centre today before moving to Lincoln and Brock University tomorrow.

Although a number of clinics are fully booked, there are appointments available for upcoming Public Health clinics in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, Grimsby and Welland.

Niagara residents who are turning 70 or older in 2021 (born in 1951 or earlier) and wish to make an appointment - or an individual trusted to make an appointment on their behalf – can book an appointment either online at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Information Line number at 1-888-999-6488.

Residents can book an appointment at any clinic across Niagara, and can bring an essential caregiver with them to their appointment.

If you are 55 and older, you can get a shot at one of 22 pharmacies in Niagara.

75,576 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Niagara residents.

