Niagara's Mayors want to be able to decide if outdoor activities can resume

All 12 of Niagara's mayors are calling on the Ford government to come up with a re-opening plan, along with the ability to decide if outdoor activities can resume.

The statement says while they understand the stay-at-home order is needed to tackle the third wave, the lack of any kind of detailed plans working towards a reopening of the economy is frustrating.

"We believe our residents and businesses need to see a clearly developed re-opening plan that is evidence-based and includes the positive impacts of vaccinations. With more than half of Ontarians vaccinated with at least one dose, increased shipments of vaccines on the way, and age eligibility expanding in the next few weeks - Ontario should have a clearly defined re-opening plan."

They are also calling on the Federal and Provincial governments to continue financially supporting businesses.

The mayors also urge the Province to allow regional Public Health agencies regulate outdoor activities based on local data.

"The Ontario Science Table and medical professionals have stated outdoor, non-contact activities are low risk for COVID-19 transmission. We believe each region should have autonomy to determine safe return to play protocols moving forward."