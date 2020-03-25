Niagara's Medical Officer of Health concerned with COVID-19 growth in the US

Niagara’s Acting Medical Officer of Health has concerns about the growth of COVID-19 cases in the US.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji spoke to Tim Denis this morning saying a significant proportion of people with the virus in Ontario have travel links to the States.

“I’m concerned about the speedy growth of cases they’re seeing right now in the US. Particularly when you look at two border counties to us in New York State. Erie County, which is the more southern part which includes Buffalo, that area is seeing quite rapid growth of cases.”

He notes New York has taken some ‘aggressive measures’ to slow the spread but we will not see the effectiveness of those measures immediately.

“You’re looking at at least probably two weeks, maybe even closer to two-and-a-half to three weeks before you’re actually going to see if something you’ve done has made a difference because you have that lag time of seeing what is the impact in terms of breaking exposure.”

Hirji notes America is now considered one of the top countries in terms of COVID-19 transmission growth.

He worries the US may overtake China by this weekend.

Hirji once again encouraged people returning to Niagara from aboard to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they just went across the border.