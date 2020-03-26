Niagara's Medical Officer of Health says Ontario is not lagging behind in testing
Niagara Acting Medical Officer of Health says COVID-19 testing is not lagging behind in Ontario or Niagara.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji cited information from Our World in Data while saying Ontario ranks among the top few in testing in the world per capita.
He says ‘we want to test even more, but there’s a global competition for test materials as they run out. So we’re prioritizing.’
Hirji adds more than 97 percent of tests come back negative.
He finishes by writing it is understandably frustrating to have no certainty, but they are asking anyone with symptoms to self-isolate.
Many wondering about #COVID2019 testing in #Niagara & #Ontario. Are we lagging? No. @OurWorldInData shows Ontario ranks among the top few in testing in the world per capita (up another 50% as of today). SK, Australia, & Germany have larger outbreaks, & so are predictably higher. pic.twitter.com/xA9qrTSK7F— Mustafa Hirji (@mustafahirji) March 25, 2020
