Niagara's NDP and Andrea Horwath hosting long-term care town hall

Niagara's NDP MPPs are inviting residents to another town hall on long-term care.

Official Opposition leader Andrea Horwath will be conducting the virtual meeting tonight at 6 p.m. on Facebook along with Jeff Burch, Jennie Stevens, and Wayne Gates.

Residents are encouraged to share stories, ideas, and concerns surrounding the facilities.

This comes as the Ontario government confirms Canadian Red Cross teams have been dispatched to Hawkesberry to help residents, staff, and caregivers at a long-term care home in the area.

The Red Cross will be working in high-priority locations facing significant challenges due to the pandemic.

Team members will assist with epidemic prevention control, delivering meals, housekeeping, and socializing with the residents so frontline workers can focus on providing care.