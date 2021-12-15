Niagara's NDP MPP's call Ford's vaccine plan 'cruel joke' as local residents struggle to find a shot

Backlash from Niagara's three NDP MPP's on the Ford government's advice to residents to get vaccinated.

The politicians released a statement following Ford’s announcement of the booster shot expansion on Monday, Dec 20th to those 18+ saying it's a 'cruel joke' that appointments aren't available locally.

“It is abundantly clear Premier Ford has no idea what is happening on the ground. He told seniors that they need to book their shots by Monday - yet seniors in Niagara can't actually get a spot when they call.

If the public health professionals believe we need boosters now, then we support them. However, if doctors are going to make that call than the Premier needs to make sure we have the dosages and support for staff to give Niagara residents those doses. We have to ask, did Premier Ford even speak with Niagara Region Public Health before making this announcement? Once again, the Premier is reactive, rather than proactive and needs to have a solid plan to get dosages out.

He's had two years to get a system in place to get these dosages out and he's failed yet again. We will not let this stand - we will make sure Niagara gets its fair share.”

Jeff Burch (Niagara Centre), Jennie Stevens (St. Catharines), Wayne Gates (Niagara Falls) and Dave Augustyn (Niagara West)



