Niagara's NDP MPPs call on government to help restaurants and bars as new rules come into effect

Niagara's NDP MPPs are asking the Ontario government to provide immediate financial help for restaurants and bars.

The politicians say the sector directly accounts for 13% of all jobs in Niagara.

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates, St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens, and Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch writing a letter to Premier Ford saying while new dining restrictions are being put into place in Niagara tomorrow, businesses need help to avoid bankruptcies or closures.

Starting this weekend Niagara Public Health is putting new rules into effect limiting the people you sit with to members of your own household or essential caregivers at bars, restaurants, wineries, breweries and banquet halls.

The Ontario government will move Niagara into the 'orange-restrict' level as of Monday November 16th, limiting dining to four people per table - down from the previous six.

The orange level also means establishments can't serve alcohol after 9 p.m. and must close at 10 p.m.

There is also a capacity limit of 50 people indoors.

Here is the letter: