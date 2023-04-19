Niagara's NDP MPPs worried over $400k funding shortfall for school nutrition programs in Niagara

Niagara's NDP MPPs are asking for action following the closure of 16 school nutrition programs in Niagara.

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates, St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens, and others have sent a letter to the Minister for Children Community and Social Services asking for immediate emergency funding.

Stevens also brought up the issue at Queen's Park today saying the Niagara Nutrition Partners program needs emergency funding now to make sure children can keep accessing this service.

"The Niagara Nutrition Partners program has a shortfall of over $400,000, which has resulted in the closure of 16 school nutrition programs and affected 49 programs across the Niagara Region. The program operates 201 programs that offer breakfast, snack, morning meal, and lunch across 3 school boards. With these closures, there are hundreds of kids unable to access these services right now."

Minister Michael Parsa responded by saying no student will ever go hungry under his watch and the Ford government has increased funding to such programs.

He also pointed to the NDP's support of the Carbon Tax, saying that is increasing the cost of living in Ontario.

Here is the letter: