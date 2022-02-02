Niagara's only drive-in movie theatre is for sale for $10.8M

An emotional response from some Niagara residents after learning the only drive-in movie theatre in the region is for sale.

Can-View Drive-In on Highway 20 in Thorold, and the 84 acres it sits on, is listed for $10.8M.

The sale listing says the property is a commercial investment opportunity, with agricultural and protected wetlands.

"Historically Recognized As The Canview Drive In Theatre, This Land Location Overflows With Lucrative Investment Potential. Easy Access To The 406 Highway."

Can-View has yet to comment on the sale publicly, but announced last September they were not continuing with weekend showings due to a lack of senior staff leaving for out-of-region universities.

Residents have commenting on the drive-in's Facebook page expressing their sadness with the sale.

"While I live in Toronto I have been here many times 12+ years ago. I was planning to make a stop with my daughter next time we are out that way. Your establishment was really something special. Can-View not only provided entertainment it provided jobs, meals and memories to the people of the area and beyond. Thank you for the memories and all your efforts to keep the place going for as long as you did. Best of luck on your new chapter."