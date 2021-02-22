Niagara's only rehab hospital for patients recovering from COVID symptoms is now treating residents

A new rehab program has opened in Niagara for patients recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Hotel Dieu Shaver has already admitted four patients to its program and expects many more as the word spreads.

It is the only rehabilitation hospital in Niagara, providing care for COVID-resolved patients to regain quality of life.

The in-patient program will focus on customized rehabilitation for physical, respiratory, and/or cognitive challenges that have resulted from their COVID-19 illness.

Clear admission criteria have been developed and shared with Niagara Health and acute care hospitals across the Hamilton-Niagara-Brantford Region to identify those who would benefit from this specialized, inter-professional model of care.