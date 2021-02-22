Niagara's only rehab hospital for patients recovering from COVID symptoms is now treating residents
A new rehab program has opened in Niagara for patients recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.
Hotel Dieu Shaver has already admitted four patients to its program and expects many more as the word spreads.
It is the only rehabilitation hospital in Niagara, providing care for COVID-resolved patients to regain quality of life.
The in-patient program will focus on customized rehabilitation for physical, respiratory, and/or cognitive challenges that have resulted from their COVID-19 illness.
Clear admission criteria have been developed and shared with Niagara Health and acute care hospitals across the Hamilton-Niagara-Brantford Region to identify those who would benefit from this specialized, inter-professional model of care.
“As the only rehabilitation hospital in Niagara, our specialized staff and physicians pride themselves on adapting to changing needs and providing the most innovative and cutting edge care possible for our community. As this pandemic has evolved, it has become clear that many COVID-resolved patients now require rehabilitative care in order to regain their pre-COVID quality of life. Our in-patient program will focus on customized rehabilitation for physical, respiratory, and/or cognitive challenges that have resulted from their COVID-19 illness,” says Executive Vice President David Ceglie.
“This new Inter-professional program is extremely valuable for our community. Once again, our specialized staff and physicians have demonstrated skill and expertise in developing a state-of-the-art post-COVID rehabilitation program to help our Niagara residents recover from this pandemic,” says CEO Lynne Pay.
