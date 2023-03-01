Niagara's only rehabilitation hospital has a new Chief of Staff

Hotel Dieu Shaver has a new Chief of Staff.

Dr. Galina Arvinte has been appointed to the role, receiving unanimous endorsement by both the Chief of Staff Selection Committee and Hotel Dieu Shaver’s Board of Trustees.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

Dr. Arvinte has been the interim COS following the passing of long-time Chief of Staff Dr. Jack Luce in May of 2022.

"Since joining HDS, Dr. Arvinte’s carefully considered advice, knowledge, experience and commitment to continuous learning, research and compassion have proven to be invaluable,” says Anne Atkinson, Chair of the Board. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are very pleased and appreciative of Dr. Arvinte’s willingness to continue with the Hospital as our permanent Chief of Staff.”

“It is a sincere privilege to serve our Niagara community and to work alongside such a respected and compassionate team of physicians and professionals at Hotel Dieu Shaver,” says Dr. Galina Arvinte. “As I step into this new role, I know that no one could ever replace Dr. Luce, but I will always aspire to provide the same level of care, thoughtfulness and leadership that he provided for over 30 years. I am overwhelmed by the tireless work, dedication and support provided to me at Hotel Dieu Shaver and I am committed to doing whatever I can to help continue and strengthen the legacy of exceptional care that we provide to our community, together.”

Hotel Dieu is the only rehabilitation hospital in Niagara, treating 1,100 inpatients and seeing more than 40,000 outpatients every year.