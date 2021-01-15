Niagara's only Tory MPP doesn't know what happened with Moderna vaccine

Still no answers as to why a shipment of Moderna vaccine slated for Niagara was diverted to another area of the province.

According to Niagara Health officials the region was to receive both the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well as the Moderna, which was to be used to vaccinate residents in long term care homes.

The Moderna vaccine is easier to move around as it doesn't require the same cold storage as the Pfizer one.

CKTB reached out to Niagara's only Tory MPP Sam Oosterhoff yesterday and he says Niagara did get 11,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine but he doesn't know what happened to Moderna's.

"Frankly, I'm not completely sure what happened there."

Oosterhoff says he's not sure how many doses of the vaccine Niagara was slated to receive and whether officials just upped the number of doses of Pfizer vaccine to replace the Moderna or if the Moderna was to be in addition to Pfizer allocation.

"I'm going to be trying to figure that out and get that here as well" he said.

Health officials and politicians from all levels of government in Niagara are continuing to demand answers on what happened to Niagara's allocation of the Moderna vaccine.

The Ministry of Health recently communicated to CKTB the following message in response to this story:

"As the Premier reiterated to the Prime Minister yesterday, Ontario has the ability to administer more vaccines than it has supply with plans to ramp up capacity in the coming weeks and months. We continue to urge the federal government to deliver more COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible to keep up with Ontario’s capacity to administer. As the province continues to receive more doses, we will continue to expand locations across the province to vaccinate our most vulnerable and over time every Ontarian who wishes to be immunized.

The vaccination of all staff and residents in long-term care homes in four areas with the highest rates of transmission, Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor Essex, is expected to be completed by January 21, 2021. Vaccination of residents, staff and essential caregivers of long-term care homes has begun in many parts of the province, with the goal of having the first dose administered in all homes no later than February 15, 2021.

Niagara has received shipments of the vaccine, with more shipments expected each week thereafter. These early shipments will be targeted for high-risk and vulnerable populations such as long-term care workers.

These individuals are at higher risk of infection and serious illness and high risk of spreading the virus. By vaccinating and protecting people in long-term care homes, we will decrease the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks in these settings.

CKTB has reached out the Ministry of Health for further clarity on what exactly happened to Niagara's allocation of the Moderna vaccine.

They have so far, not acknowledged or responded to our follow up questions.