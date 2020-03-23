Niagara's paramedics will wear full protective gear if there is a concern over COVID
Niagara EMS Chief Kevin Smith says our region's paramedics are 'holding up' during the pandemic.
Smith tells CKTB's Tom McConnell they are concerned about running out of personal protective gear, and they are looking at plan B, C and D.
Smith says 911 operators will be screening patients over the phone to see if there is a concern of COVID, if there is, the paramedic will wear the protective gear.
Smith says paramedics and dispatchers have been 'incredible' at doing the job they signed up for, and he's very proud.
4PM MAR 24TH
Niagara West MP Dean Allison
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist
3PM MAR 24TH
Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst
2PM MAR 24TH
Intro – Light at the end of the tunnel?
Germ Guy Jason Tetro - Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files”, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show
Prof. Marvin Ryder