Niagara's paramedics will wear full protective gear if there is a concern over COVID

Niagara EMS Chief Kevin Smith says our region's paramedics are 'holding up' during the pandemic.

Smith tells CKTB's Tom McConnell they are concerned about running out of personal protective gear, and they are looking at plan B, C and D.

Smith says 911 operators will be screening patients over the phone to see if there is a concern of COVID, if there is, the paramedic will wear the protective gear.

Smith says paramedics and dispatchers have been 'incredible' at doing the job they signed up for, and he's very proud.