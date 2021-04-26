Niagara's pharmacies have given out 16,000 doses of the COVID vax so far

Niagara's pharmacies are busy these days not only dispensing prescriptions, but some are also administering the COVID vaccine to those 40+.

Of the 163,000 doses of the vaccine given out in Niagara, pharmacies administered over 16,000 of those doses.

Pharmacies are using the AstraZeneca vaccine for residents 40+ lucky enough to get an appointment.

While many pharmacies offer waiting lists you can join, few are offering actual appointment times due to supply issues.

Sean Simpson, Pharmacist and Owner of Simpson's Pharmacies tells CKTB's Tom McConnell people have been respectful and on time, and it's been a pleasure offering the service to many.

He says they are averaging about 40-50 doses being given out each day, but they could do more.

Simpson gave Mayor Walter Sendzik the vaccine today after the politician put himself on a number of waitlists.

Some Niagara residents are leaving the region to get a vaccine at a pharmacy.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he is advising residents not to travel outside their region to get a vaccine since Ontario is still under a stay-at-home order.

He says he appreciates the enthusiasm to get vaccinated but residents should really try to stay close to home.