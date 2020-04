Local Canada Post workers will pay tribute this weekend to Niagara's front line healthcare workers.

CUP-W Local 268 President Kevin Girolametto says they have head office approval to organize a parade of postal vehicles tomorrow evening around Niagara's three hospitals.

The union chief says the travelling tribute will stop in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland.

The parade of vehicles will start in St. Catharines at 6:30 pm.