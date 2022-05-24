Niagara's prescription drug drop-off day a success collecting 234 kilograms of medications

Niagara says this year's prescription drug drop-off event was a success.

On Saturday, May 14th, 234.75 kilograms of medications, including over 8 kilograms of opioid and other prescription narcotics, were turned over by residents to be destroyed safely.

Officials say the campaign was a great success, and it reduced the access and availability of medications for misuse and diverted them from landfill sites and waterways.

Residents who were unable to attend the event can return unused or expired prescription drugs to a participating pharmacy or household hazardous waste depot year round.

The event was possible due to the dedication and cooperation of Niagara Regional Police Service, Niagara Region Public Health, Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Pharmacist Association, and the Overdose Prevention & Education Network of Niagara.



"Medications and prescription drugs are both incredibly important to keeping people healthy, but also have the potential for great harm. The opioid overdose challenge that we are experiencing is, in part, fueled by misuse of prescribed opioids—use of leftover medication, or use of medications by someone for whom it was not prescribed. It is important to carefully store and dispose of medications and associated supplies such as injection equipment to ensure we maximize the benefits of these prescription drugs without the harms. I thank everyone who turned out to properly dispose of their medications and supplies, and encourage everyone to do this year-round for the safety of yourself, your family, and our entire community."" ~ Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Niagara Region Public Health

""This valuable community partnership has allowed us to get a significant quantity of dangerous and potentially lethal drugs off of our streets. As the co-chair of The Overdose Prevention and Education Network of Niagara (OPENN), we are committed to ensuring the safety of some of the most vulnerable members of our community combining both enforcement with harm reduction."" ~ Chief of Police Bryan MacCulloch, Niagara Regional Police Service