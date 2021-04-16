Niagara's Regional Chair asking residents to 'seriously reconsider' attending anti-lockdown rallies

Niagara's Regional Chair is encouraging all residents planning to attend future demonstrations to seriously reconsider.

Jim Bradley says while he respects the Charter right to peacefully assemble, those gatherings cannot breach applicable statues or municipal by-laws.

He also asks residents to consider the potential personal repercussions of significant fines or jail time.

Yesterday several people received a court summons after appearing at an anti-lockdown rally in St. Catharines over the weekend.

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma was one of those people. The St. Catharines Standard reports Thorold councillor Jim Handley also recieved tickets for his role in the protest.

Niagara Regional Police say a 50 year old West Lincoln man and a 47 year old St. Catharines man were charged, but did not provide names.

They say more charges are pending.

Bradley says he has heard concerns from the public regarding Bylsma's presence at the rally and is taking the issue seriously. Regional council is set to discuss the matter in the coming days.

Fines for individuals can reach up to $100,000 if the person is found guilty.