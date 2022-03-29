Niagara's Regional Chair delivers State of Region and sits down with CKTB's Tim Denis

Niagara's Regional Chair has delivered his State of the Region address to an in-person crowd at Balls Falls.

Chair Jim Bradley delivered the speech this morning saying the Region is on its way to restoring its reputation in the eyes of residents and other levels of government.

He says he is proud of the numerous investments being made in local hospitals and long-term care, and the decision to consolidate public transit into a single commission to serve all of Niagara.

Bradley also spoke on the importance of the 2022 Canada Summer Games coming to Niagara this summer.

He highlighted the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effort to vaccinate residents.

Following the Chair’s formal keynote address, 610 CKTB's Tim Denis sat down with Chair Bradley for a more in-depth “fireside chat” discussion to explore the themes of the speech in greater detail.

