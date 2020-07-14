Niagara's Ribfests cancelled, Rotary plans alternate event

Due to COVID-19, Niagara's annual Rotary Ribfests have been cancelled.

Jennifer Hanson is chairperson of Ribfest this year.

In an interview with CKTB's Tim Denis, she says Ribfest is one of the Rotary Clubs' biggest fundraisers of the year, so losing it is a huge loss.

Hanson says the funds raised at Ribfest go towards many organizations across Niagara, from the Children's Centre, to local hospices.

Instead, 14 Niagara Rotary Clubs got together to plan the Big Backyard Event.

On August 8 & 9th, the Rotary Clubs encourage you to order takeout from your favourite participating restaurant and stream live music for free.

Hanson says their hope is the event will help Niagara's economy, and any struggling local restaurants.

