Niagara's school boards ready to pivot to online learning

Niagara's two school boards are ready if the province moves to close schools in the new year.

The District School Board of Niagara is in the process of informing families what to expect if the winter break is extended.

“We have all learned to expect the unexpected this year. If the Ministry of Education and Public Health do decide to extend the winter break, our families and staff can rest assured that the DSBN is well-prepared to move to a remote learning environment for our students,” said DSBN Director of Education Warren Hoshizaki. “We have been planning for quite some time, we are ready, and we will ensure our families and staff have the support that they may need.”

In the event the break is extended, elementary students would have access to learn from home resources on www.dsbn.org and families will hear directly from their child’s school during the first week of January.

Secondary students would continue to learn by accessing the online component of their courses.

Camillo Cipriano the Director of Education for Niagara Catholic District School Board also confirming his board and teachers are ready to make the switch as well.

Cipriano says they've had a few incidents this year where classes have had to close and quarantine due to COVID-19 and students have been switched to remote learning.

"We've demonstrated already this year, this fall and this winter, the ability to pivot very quickly within 24 hours to online learning"

Health Minister Christine Elliott says closing schools is far from the province's first choice to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing is off the table

Elliott says the province is still figuring out what back-to-school will look like in January.

The province's Education Ministry issued a memo yesterday encouraging schools to get students and staff to take any materials home on Friday that they may need to continue remote learning in the new year.

Should the break be extended parents of students in both boards will receive further communications.

They will also share the information on social media.

If the break is not extended, the first day of school will remain Monday, January 4, 2021