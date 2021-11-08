Niagara's school boards reporting 37 active COVID-19 cases

Niagara's school boards are reporting 37 active COVID-19 cases, including 11 active cases at a school in Ridgeway.

Niagara Region Public Health hosted a COVID-19 testing clinic at the Crystal Ridge Community Centre late last week as at least 7 classrooms at John Brant Public School are currently closed due to the virus.

As of this morning, the District School Board of Niagara is not reporting an outbreak at the school - an outbreak is declared by public health when officials can trace the spread of infection from one person to another within the school.

In all, the DSBN is reporting 25 cases among their entire school communities, the Niagara Catholic District School Board is reporting 7 active cases, MonAvenir officials confirm one case, and Viamonde is reporting 4 cases.

Although some classrooms are closed at local schools, as of this morning all the schools themselves are still open.

District School Board of Niagara

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Eden 1 0 Garrison Road 2 2 Jacob Beam 1 1 John Brant 11 7 Power Glen 2 2 Prince Philip Niagara Falls 1 1 Senator Gibson 2 3 Westlane 1 0 William E Brown 2 5 Woodland 2 1

Niagara Catholic District School Board

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School 1 0 Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School 2 3 Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School (St. Catharines) 1 1 St. Edward Catholic Elementary School 1 0 St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Fort Erie) 1 1 St. Martin Catholic Elementary School 1 1

Viamonde

School Name Active Caes Closed Classrooms Nouvel-Horizon elementary school 2 -- Franco-Niagara School (Elementary) 2 --

MonAvenir