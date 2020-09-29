Niagara's school nutrition programs facing new challenges due to pandemic

Now that some students have been able to settle into what school is like during COVID-19, school nutrition programs are able to start running again.

But due to new procedures and restrictions, Niagara Nutrition Program Manager Jessica Stephenson says they are facing financial pressures.

"We're having to provide schools with some serious infrastructure items. Bins for the backs of the classrooms, tongs, different PPE, things like that in order to get it up and running. Normally we do breakfast, lunch, and snack programs and there's a lot of prep work and cooking and we can buy in bulk to keep costs down, but obviously that's not permitted."

Although the programs are partially funded by the province, several key local fundraisers have been impossible this year.

The program also offers grocery gift cards to students who are still learning from home.

"The way that we're introducing the nutrition programs back in the schools is staggered to try and keep it manageable for staff at the school level and to keep it safe and practical." Stephenson explains. "So for those schools that may have not started yet, we're also offering the grocery gift card until we can get them up and going."

Stephenson says they have also been approached by many new families who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.