Niagara's schools closed today as CUPE strike continues

Niagara's schools are closed today as CUPE education workers continue to strike.

The Niagara Catholic and District School Board of Niagara are switching over to online learning this week.

The Catholic board will start taking attendance Wednesday, and the DSBN says teachers will be reaching out to students via email today.

A daylong demonstration is planned for Queen's Park today, as members of CUPE continue to protest government legislation that imposed a contract on 55,000 provincial education workers and took away their right to strike.

The protest comes as the Ontario Labour Relations Board continues to debate whether the strike is illegal.