Niagara's South Coast Tourism Association receives an almost $474,000 grant

Niagara's South Coast Tourism Association is getting a funding boost to help Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Welland, and Wainfleet.

The Association successfully applied for almost $474,000 from the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario to help support local economic recovery efforts.

The money is part of the $30 million FedDev Ontario Regional Relief and Recovery Fund.

The NSCTA plans to use the funds to support a number of projects, including marketing campaigns advocating for local businesses and enhancing the online presence for local tourism.