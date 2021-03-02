Niagara's spring could be a bit warmer than normal
Niagara's spring could be a bit warmer than normal.
Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says the last few springs have started mild and then had 'extended periods of disappointment' into May.
"Now I think we still will have a period of disappoint where we're like, 'Come on! Where's the consistent warmth?' That's a typical feature of our spring, but in these back and forth swings in temperature we come out close to normal, I think even on the warm side of normal."
Gillham also points out less snow and ice build-up in our area is a good sign.
"One of the positives as you look at Southern Ontario as a whole, while we had a fair amount of snow in February we don't have as much ice on the creeks or as much snow on the ground as some years. So that brings down the spring flood risk a bit. And also Lake Ontario, while Lake Erie is still very high, Lake Ontario is running much lower than the past couple of springs, so we're not as concerned with flooding along the lakeshore as we have in recent years."
Metrological spring began at the start of this month but astronomical spring, the time typically associated with the vernal equinox, won't happen until March 20th.
