Niagara's State of the Region addresses housing, and the budget

Niagara's Regional Chair issued the 'State of the Region' address today at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.

Jim Bradley telling the crowd the challenges the Region is facing and plans to move forward.

"We are at the mercy of countless geo-political influences, the whims of senior levels of government, climate change and shifting trends on everything from social justice to where and how we work. But on the other hand, Niagara has a truly unique opportunity. For the first time in a long while I see our community coalescing around a small, focused set of issues that we all want to tackle together."

Bradley also sitting down for a question and answer session with CKTB's Tim Denis.

"When the public, private and non-profit sectors can all agree on what the challenges are before us I see it as an opportunity to make meaningful change for the entire community. I know that the Niagara Region cannot realize a vision of an “optimal Niagara” alone. It is my sincere desire to move forward together."

Bradley says he wanted to address the region's budget, which he called the 'elephant in the room.'

Niagara Council approved a 7.58% increase on resident's portion of the tax bill.

For the average property assessed at $278,764, the Regional portion of the tax bill will increase by $123, totalling $1,743 in 2023.

"Yes, council did approve a necessary but substantial increase, but I want to state something very plainly: there was no new spending in the 2023 regional budget that is being paid for by local taxes, save and except for Council putting two new ambulances on the road to ensure our residents can get the care they need. I think we would all agree that this is an investment that we cannot do without."

Bradley also announcing the creation of an Office of Attainable Housing, which will be in charge of working with private and non-profit sectors, to help address the attainable and affordable housing challenges in Niagara.



"We have heard loud and clear from the province that they expect more houses to be built across Ontario and we are ready to do our part."

Bradley will join CKTB's Walter Sendzik with more details this afternoon.