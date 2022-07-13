Niagara's three NDP MPPs get handed their critic portfolios

Ontario's NDP has unveiled its critic portfolios.

Wayne Gates, the MPP for the Niagara Falls riding, is now the NDP’s official opposition critic on long-term care, home care and retirement homes.

Gates says the issue is particularly unique to his riding which has one of the highest density of seniors in the country.

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch has been named Caucus Chair and Municipal Affairs critic.

While, St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens, remains the critic for Veterans, Legion and Military Affairs while also picking up the Sports and Tourism file.

You can find the full list here.



