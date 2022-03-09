Niagara's top doc asking people to keep wearing masks past March 21st

Niagara's top doctor is not impressed with Ontario's plans to drop mask mandates on March 21st.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he disagrees with today's announcement and is encouraging everyone to wear masks past March 21st, and support organizations who wish to continue with masking policies.

He says Niagara Public Health is currently reviewing the government's plan to drop all COVID-19 rules by the end of April.

He says they will be discussing if Niagara will utilize a section 22 order, which adds additional local restrictions.

He says a decision on those orders would be based on local COVID-19 trends closer to March 21st.

"We are currently not planning such an order, but will continually reassess the situation as we approach March 21 and beyond."

108 new infections were confirmed in Niagara today.

16 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with three being cared for in the ICU.

One patient died yesterday in hospital.