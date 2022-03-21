Niagara's top doc asking residents to voluntarily continue to wear masks

Niagara's top doctor is still encouraging residents to wear their masks in indoor public settings, despite the province dropping the mandate as of today.

Ontario residents no longer have to wear face masks in most indoor public areas, including schools and retail settings.

Select areas such as public transit, health-care settings, long-term care homes and congregate care settings will keep mask mandates until at least April 27th.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB's Tim Denis voluntary mask wearing is encouraged as the pandemic has not ended.

"We are at risk of another wave. We are seeing outbreaks go up, and hospitalizations start to trend upwards. The Science Table has warned us that we are probably heading into another wave over the next six weeks or so. What we are seeing in Europe right now, and other countries with good vaccination rates, they are starting to see hospitalizations go back up again."

He says residents can make a difference by continuing to wear their mask.

"We will keep ourselves safe, as well as the vulnerable, and also keep businesses open."

Hirji is also recommending residents get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't done so already.

There are 14 people in Niagara's hospitals being treated for the virus currently.

Two people died in hospital last week, bring the death toll in the region to 524.